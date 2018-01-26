SENIOR government ministers taking advantage of contacts to find high-paid jobs once they leave office results in MPs being viewed with "contempt", Newport West MP Paul Flynn has said.

Addressing chairman of Westminster's Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee Bernard Jenkin in Parliament this week, the Labour MP said: "Is it not significant that a prime minister (David Cameron) who did not lift a finger during his period in office in answer to pleas for reforms to jam the revolving door has now taken advantage of that period of office to take a job in China, with which he worked when in government?

"Will (Mr Jenkin) explain to us why George Osborne did not come to the committee to explain why he had five meetings with BlackRock, why he altered the law in its favour and why, after losing office, he took a job with them on £650,000 a year for one day’s work a week?

"If that is not an egregious example of the abuse of the revolving door, it is hard to see what is. We have a shameful record, and perhaps (Mr Jenkin) will agree that the public will rightly regard us with contempt and as unfit to police our own affairs."

Mr Jenkin replied: "It is not the practice of the committee to prosecute individual cases, and we should resist that because it would divert attention from the substance of the work that we need to undertake."

But he added: "We have a long way to go."