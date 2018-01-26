AN APPEAL for witness or motorists with dash cam footage has been launched by Gwent Police following a crash in Magor last Friday.

A 49-year-old woman from the Undy area was taken to the Heath Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries and she remains in a critical but stable condition.

Officers were called to the scene of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian on Newport Road in Magor at approximately 9.00am on Friday, January 19.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who may have dash cam footage and should call the police on 101 quoting log number 67 19/01/18.