A CONSULTATION is to be launched into plans to close off an alleyway behind a row of shops in Newport blighted by drug dealing and other anti-social behaviour.

As the Argus has previously reported, Newport City Council is considering introducing a public space protection order, or PSPO, allowing it set up gates at either end of the alleyway behind the Maesglas shops in Cardiff Road.

The plan is being considered following complaints from residents and businesses in the area around problems caused by groups gathering in the short alleyway running between the Maesglas Community Centre and Maesglas Avenue.

And now a proposal to launch a consultation into the plan, as well as other potential measures to tackle problems in the area, has been signed off by the council's cabinet member for licensing and regulation Cllr Ray Truman.

A council report said: "The police and local ward members asked for the introduction of a PSPO to implement the gating of the path and other appropriate measures following a prolonged period of high levels of complaints from members of the public regarding crime and anti-social behaviour close to the shops, the path to the rear of the shops and residential streets nearby."

The consultation will be launched at a date to be confirmed.

Any problems with drug dealing, taking or any other anti-social behaviour can be reported to police on 101. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org

In an emergency always dial 999.