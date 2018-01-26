A LIBRARY is appealing for people to share their fond memories of Risca Palace as the building turns 105 this year.

Members of staff at Risca Library, which is situated inside the building in Tredegar Street, will be gathering people’s memories and photos of the former cinema and bingo house to compile into an anthology.

The anthology will then be revealed at a coffee morning at the end of this year.

Sarah Murton, one of the library assistants, said the idea behind the 105 memories anthology was to get the community involved in the project.

She said: “We really want to get everyone involved in the 105 memories and get people talking.

“A lot of people who might have attended the palace when it was a cinema or bingo hall but might not come now it’s a library. We want people to get in touch with us and help us create our book which will be unveiled in December.”

Risca Palace is a grade II listed building which originally opened as a cinema on December 11, 1913. It was one of the first purpose-built cinemas in the valleys.

To share your memories with Risca Library, call 01443 864780.