COUNCIL tax in Blaenau Gwent will rise by 4.2 per cent after councillors agreed a range of savings proposals in the 2018/2019 budget.

The move will generate £1.3million for the local authority and will be formally set in February, with the council facing a gap in funding of £3.3million.

With 85 per cent of properties in Blaenau Gwent falling into bands A and B, this represents an annual increase of £42.12 and £49.40 respectively for taxpayers..

Although the council were able protect education, community services and social services in the budget, council staff could face job losses and other services could be stopped or changed.

Cllr Nigel Daniels, the Blaenau Gwent council leader, called the budget “fair” despite “the worst financial settlement of any Welsh council” and a 0.5 per cent Welsh Government funding drop.

He said: “It is not easy to set a budget when you have the worst financial settlement of any Welsh council and tough decisions have had to be made about how services are delivered.

“Our priorities are the protection of social services, education and developing a clean living environment, services which we know through dialogue with our residents are important to them and the budget agreed by the council protects these services.

“The council has had to plan for a funding gap of £6million following a reduction in its grant from Welsh Government and increased service cost pressures.

“This has meant finding significant savings from across the council to bridge the gap, whilst also investing £3million into social services, schools and environmental services, to deal with increases in demand for these services.

“There will be an increase in funding to schools and more money for lower paid workers through the introduction of the Foundation Living Wage for our workforce.

“The council will not have to use its reserves to balance the budget next year and this is important to ensure we have a stronger financial position going forward as we will inevitably face more cuts in our funding in the future.

“Council tax will have to increase but at 4.2 per cent we hope this will be one of the more modest increases in Wales.

“Overall this is a fair budget given the difficult settlement and pressures on our services.”

Education and raising standards for children and young people remains a top priority for the council and it was able to include an increase of one per cent for schools in the budget.

Cllr Steve Thomas, the leader of the council's opposing Labour group, said: “Unfortunately, the Independent administration has instead hiked the council tax up to 4.2 per cent, and handed out cuts in funding to crucial areas such as looked after children and street lighting; and slapped a 20 per cent rise in grounds maintenance fees.

“The £214,000 proposed cut to looked after children was something the Labour group just couldn’t support as it affects some of the most vulnerable people in our community and is fraught with danger and uncertainty.”

“The Independents last year complained bitterly at a proposed 10 per cent rise in pitch fees saying that they wouldn’t support anything above a five per cent rise.

“Yet as soon as they are in control of the council they lose no time at all in putting forward a 20 per cent increase for sporting clubs, which is hypocritical to say the least.

“Our proposals also included a reduction in council tax from the Independents 4.2 per cent, to 3.7 per cent whilst at the same time saving crucial frontline services.

“Unfortunately our amendments were voted down by the Independents.”

Cllr Thomas explained that the Labour group had tabled alternative proposals which included protection for looked after children, street lighting, pest control and disabled parking bays among other measures.

“The council this year has benefitted from a £3million windfall arising out of a restructure of debt and this coupled with a less severe budget settlement than in recent years was an opportunity to bring relief to a community which has consistently been bit by huge cuts in finance and services," he added.