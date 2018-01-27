A FORMER steelworker who was seen as an “upstanding member of the community” has been jailed for sexually abusing a girl in the 1970s.

Ebbw Vale man David Hughes, 71, previously pleaded guilty to four counts of indecent assault before being jailed for five years at Cardiff Crown Court yesterday.

The court heard the abuse took place in the 70s.

John Lloyd, prosecuting, said when the abuse came to light, Hughes attempted to take his own life.

Paramedics and police were called to a lake where Hughes had gone to try to kill himself.

There he made admissions about the abuse which was recorded by police on body cameras.

In a victim impact statement read out in court, the woman said Hughes told her not to tell anyone about the abuse.

She said the abuse stayed with her into her adult life and has affected her relationships.

In the statement, she said recalling the abuse makes her feel physically sick.

She said at the time of the abuse she could not sleep and ended up pulling out her hair which left bald patches.

Ieuan Bennett, defending, said Hughes, of Queen Square, immediately made admissions when the abuse was revealed.

Mr Bennett said Hughes, who worked as a steelworker, was “quite well thought of” and had positive references from his wife, a councillor and members of a choir.

Mr Bennett said Hughes did not present a significant danger to the public.

Judge Jonathan Furness QC said Hughes had gone on to lead a “blameless life”, while the abuse had had a long-term impact on his victim.

He said that it was “astonishing” Hughes had committed the offences, when he was seen as an “upstanding member of the community”.

Hughes will serve an additional one year on licence following his release.