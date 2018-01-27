OPTIMISM, pride, anticipation - all have been key watchwords this week in the run-up to Newport County AFC’s mouthwatering FA Cup fourth round tie against Tottenham Hotspur at Rodney Parade.

And all three are invoked by MPs, AMs and leading councillors in the city in good luck messages to the County squad.

“The County miracle is shaped by unquenchable optimism,” Newport West MP Paul Flynn.

“Having been nailed to the bottom of League Two by 11 points last season, optimism in the form of Michael Flynn created the hope to triumph in the final minute of the final game. Relegation was avoided.

“The demoralising blow of the unstoppable Leeds goal (in the third round tie) would have shrivelled morale in an average team. County battled on again to the final minute and the final miracle.

“The whole city is proud. We all now believe in miracles. Hope springs for the Spurs match.”

Newport East MP Jessica Morden said County’s win against Leeds and the visit of Spurs “have captured the imagination of the public across the city and the wider Gwent region, which the club has always represented.”

“Supporters, volunteers and club staff who have stuck with County through thick and thin over the years richly deserve big occasions like this,” said Ms Morden.

“It goes without saying that Tottenham will be favourites, but this is the FA Cup and Rodney Parade is no stranger to major sporting upsets - just ask the New Zealand side who were humbled by Newport RFC here in 1963.

“I’d like to wish Michael Flynn and his players all the very best for the game, and fingers crossed for another County trip to Wembley - either via a replay or in a few months’ time for the Cup Final.”

Newport East AM John Griffiths said that under fellow Pillgwenlly boy Michael Flynn County continue to go from strength to strength.

Describing Flynn as having “established a reputation as one of Britain’s most exciting young managers”, Mr Griffiths added: “His achievement in keeping the club in the Football League against the odds last season was remarkable, and this season’s FA Cup run has been another football fairy tale.

“County will be huge underdogs against Spurs who challenged for the Premier League title last year. But you never quite know what will happen in the FA Cup.

“Win, lose or draw - and a replay at Wembley would be just fine - County have made all of us proud, and will have attracted a new generation of fans from Newport and across the Gwent region the club represents. Come on the ‘Port!”

Newport West AM Jayne Bryant wishes County “the best of luck” against Spurs.

“I know the fans will be relishing the opportunity to get behind the team. The atmosphere is going to be electric at Rodney Parade, and FA Cup fever has gripped the city,” she said.

“I’m sure the players, manager, fans and club will do the City proud once again. We’re all behind you. I can’t wait.”

Newport City Council leader Debbie Wilcox said it is great to see the banners and bunting going up as the whole city gets behind Michael Flynn and his players.

“Newport County AFC is our city’s team and we know they have a lot of support among their fans, but we hope everyone will get behind the club to wish them well,” said Cllr Wilcox.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to show everyone that Newport can host big events and provide entertainment to draw in the visitors who want to be part of this special day.

“To help this we have extended the opening hours of the Park Square car park in the city centre to midnight tonight, so people can carry on enjoying themselves after the match.”

Councillor Matthew Evans, Conservative group leader on the city council, called the match “the talk of the town.”

“Even at the rugby last Saturday, everyone was willing the County to win. There is a huge buzz of anticipation and expectation, and a unique opportunity to put Newport on the map for the right reasons,” he said.

“I will be watching the game in the pub and whatever the result they can be proud of their achievement. Go for it, County!”