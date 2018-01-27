NEWPORT County AFC operational chairman Gavin Foxall hopes today will see the club’s players, staff and fans create memories to last a lifetime.

County will take on the mighty Tottenham Hotspur for the first time since 1960 and they will play in the FA Cup fourth round for the first time since 1979.

Close to 10,000 supporters will be packed into Rodney Parade for the historic tie and hundreds of thousands more will be watching live on BT Sport.

Foxall is relishing the prospect of welcoming the Premier League giants to Newport.

“It’s going to be a great occasion, not just for the club but for the city,” said the chairman.

“We’ve engaged with Newport City Council and Newport BID and you can feel all the positivity around the city.

“We had 5,500 for the game against Crawley last week and we are really riding high at the moment.

“People have queued for hours and hours for tickets for the Tottenham game and we have put up the temporary stands, which means we are likely to get quite near a capacity of 10,000.

“For us as a club that’s fantastic and it’s good for the city and all the bars and restaurants nearby.

“It’s good for everybody around Newport and there’s a great buzz at the moment.”

Explaining the decision to erect temporary stands at both ends of the ground, Foxall said: “This is a once in a generation opportunity so we wanted to open that up to as many fans as possible and bringing in the temporary stands has allowed us to do that.

“Tottenham will probably be a little bit surprised by Rodney Parade. It’s very partisan and the crowd is very close to the action and when our fans get going it’s fantastic support.

“I was there for the West Ham [third round] game [at Somerton Park] in 1979. I would have been nine at the time and I went over there with my parents.

“There were 14,000 there then but back then health and safety wasn’t exactly at the forefront of everybody’s minds.

“Now we’ve had to get safety certificates for the temporary stands and they’ve been signed off, and rightly so.

“Rodney Parade have done a cracking job and we want people to come to a safe and comfortable environment and enjoy the occasion so they will come back week in and week out.

“The staff and volunteers have done a fantastic job in preparation for it,” he added.

“There is so much hard work that goes into it and they work considerable hours to make sure that we’re able to get the game on and sell the tickets.”

Foxall is hoping that Spurs bring big stars like Harry Kane and Dele Alli to South Wales.

“It’s great for the fans if they do bring that kind of team down here and it’s great for the players as well,” he said.

“I talked to the players after the Leeds game when they brought their kids out onto the pitch and they talked about the brilliant memories that they’d made. And that’s what life is about and what football is about.”