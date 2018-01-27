THE M4's Brynglas tunnels will be closed eastbound from 7pm tonight to 10am tomorrow for "essential refurbishment works".

The works, which began in June 2016, are due to finish next month.

A spokeswoman for the company behind the project said: "The refurbishment of the tunnels is required to upgrade the Mechanical and Electrical (M&E) systems, as well as the carriageways, drainage and tunnel linings in order to provide resilience in the tunnel systems for the foreseeable future.

"Routine essential maintenance such as tunnel cleaning will continue to be undertaken while the refurbishment works are in progress."

The A48 Southern Distributor Road in Newport is the dedicated diversion.