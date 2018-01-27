A NEWPORT school has been placed in "special measures" in their latest Estyn report.

In the latest report, Newport High School, in the Bettws area of Newport, has been found to need improvement in all areas – including “urgent improvement” in standards as well as leadership and management.

In the report’s summary, it says: “In Newport High School, many pupils demonstrate a positive attitude towards their learning. These pupils make suitable progress in many lessons.

“Despite this, performance at key stage 4 is weak and is well below that in similar schools over the last three years.”

It goes on to say that the proportion of pupils gaining five A* or A grades at GCSE is also below than that in similar schools and this has been the case for the last three years.

“Boys, girls, and pupils eligible for free school meals all perform consistently below these groups of pupils in similar schools in most indicators,” it says.

The school has designed a “transition” curriculum for key stage 3 that enables pupils to “settle in well”, it adds. However, the curriculum does not incorporate a “sufficiently co-ordinated approach” to the development of pupils’ skills, and teaching across the school “does not challenge all groups of pupils well enough”.

The report also says Newport High School does not provide effective support for all of the pupils with additional learning needs.

“It does not monitor the progress of pupils with additional learning needs closely enough and monitoring is particularly weak at key stage 4, within the off-site provision and the Inclusion Centre,” it says.

The reports continues: “Senior leaders have a vision of their school where every individual is important and valued, and will be supported to achieve their very best.

“However, line management is not secure enough to ensure that all areas of the school’s work are carried out sufficiently well. In addition, the lack of frank evaluation, secure planning and robust monitoring means that the pace of improvement is too slow.”

Together with its leadership and management, Newport High School’s standards are “unsatisfactory and need urgent improvement”, the report has found. Wellbeing and attitudes to learning, teaching and learning experience as well as care, support and guidance are found to be “adequate” – but in need of improvement.

The recommendations of the Estyn report are to raise standards, particularly at key stage 4 and in the sixth form, as well as improving the quality of teaching and assessment.

There is also a need to improve the co-ordination and planning for progression in developing pupils’ literacy and numeracy skills and to strengthen the co-ordination of provision for pupils with additional learning needs.

Newport High School is also recommended to strengthen leadership “at all levels” and improve the “rigour and consistency” of self-evaluation and improvement planning.

As the Newport school has now been placed in special measures, Estyn will monitor the school’s progress on a termly basis.

To view the report, visit here.