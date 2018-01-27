THIS year marks the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, and the Argus has teamed up with a campaign to mark the contribution of Gwent people in the Great War.

This is the second edition of a weekly column revealing stories about Gwent people’s experiences in the war. Those stories will not only be about soldiers, sailors and airmen, but about people and events on the home front.

The column is written by organisers of a project called ‘Journey’s End’ and its title reflects how many of the dead were buried here and how the search is hoped to be complete in time for the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War on November 11.

l Bearing the unbearable

Among those who were recognised in the new year honours list in January 1918 was Mrs Annie Cropper, who lived at Mount Ballan near the hamlet of Crick, between Caldicot and Caerwent.

She was the daughter of Thomas Walker, the contractor who had built the Severn Tunnel in the 1880s, and wife of John Cropper, an eminent ophthalmic surgeon and leading figure in the Monmouthshire Red Cross. A formidable lady, upon the outbreak of war she had turned a privately owned orphanage in Caldicot into a Red Cross hospital and threw her energies into her work as its ‘Commandant’.

For this work she was awarded the MBE. She had already suffered terrible grief and was to suffer more before the war ended. Her husband served with the Royal Army Medical Corps and in November 1916 he was on board the hospital ship Britannic, which was on its way to pick up wounded troops in Greece when it hit a mine in the Aegean Sea.

Most of the medical and nursing staff escaped, but Dr Cropper was one of the 29 who lost their lives. Seventeen months later, Mrs Cropper received the news that every mother dreaded. Her only son, Lieutenant Thomas Cropper, had died of shrapnel wounds in France while serving with the Royal Field Artillery. He was only 19-years-old.

In spite of her losses she continued her work, one of the many women who the war was to leave bearing the unbearable.