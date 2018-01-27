WEMBLEY Stadium may dwarf Rodney Parade in terms of size but Newport County AFC’s home ground more than holds its own when you compare the rich sporting history both boast.

The ‘new’ Wembley, opened in 2007 after the original stadium was knocked down five years earlier, is undoubtedly one of the world’s most famous venues.

Its predecessor’s first duty was to host the 1923 FA Cup final.

Nearly a century later, Wembley is still home to the oldest football competition on the planet.

The rebuilt Wembley will stage its 12th FA Cup final at the end of this season but if Spurs get there it won’t exactly be a new experience for them.

As well as winning the tournament eight times, the club are currently playing their home matches at the 90,000-capacity ground.

Spurs have made Wembley their home for the 2017-18 campaign after leaving White Hart Lane to allow developers to build their new stadium.

But County are no strangers to Wembley either, with promotion to the Football League in 2013 being secured there 12 months after a defeat to York City in the FA Trophy final.

It’s unlikely they will be able to make it a hat-trick of visits by reaching the 2018 FA Cup final but that’s not to say they won’t give it a good go.

Home advantage has been crucial in their run to the fourth round.

Victories over Walsall, Cambridge United and Leeds United is evidence of how important a home draw can be.

Until now, Tottenham’s players probably wouldn’t even have heard of Rodney Parade, and they certainly won’t be used to the facilities the old ground has to offer.

Conditions off the pitch could play a big role in County’s hopes of a surprise win – and that includes the effect of the Exiles fans as well as the League Two facilities.

It might be a bit of a culture shock for a few of the visitors’ pampered Premier League stars, although the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli have played in the lower divisions before.

As a rugby ground, Rodney Parade has witnessed some momentous matches down the years.

But who knows, perhaps it could become just as famous for football should Michael Flynn’s men send Spurs packing today.