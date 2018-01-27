THE odds are set to be stacked against the Exiles today as they look to cause a massive cup shock.

Here are a few of the factors that could determine the outcome at Rodney

Parade.

HISTORY ON SPURS’ SIDE

LOOKING at the results of previous matches between the teams doesn’t make for happy reading if you are an Exiles fan.

The teams first met way back in the 1939-40 season when they drew 1-1 at Somerton Park in Division Two – the campaign was abandoned due to the outbreak of war.

After World War Two, Spurs won both fixtures in 1946-47. The only other meetings after that were in the FA Cup, with 4-1 and 4-0 triumphs for Spurs in 1959 and 1960 respectively.

SPURS’ STRIKEFORCE

WITH 33 goals for club and country this term, Harry Kane is the man of the

moment in English football.

Kane spent time on loan with Leyton Orient and Millwall early in his career so won’t be too unfamiliar with grounds like Rodney Parade.

The big question for the hosts, if he does play, will be how do you stop him?

After the draw for the fourth round was made, boss Michael Flynn said that “a machine gun and a couple of axes” would suffice.

While Kane is Spurs’ biggest threat going forward, the Londoners have plenty of others who could hurt County in the final third.

The home side’s defence will need to play the game of their lives if they are to cope with the expected onslaught.

EFFECT OF THE 12TH MAN

TODAY will see the biggest crowd for a County home game since the 1-0 defeat of Cardiff City in April 1983, when 16,052 fans packed into Somerton Park.

This afternoon’s attendance tops that of the final game of last season, which saw County complete their great escape.

The effect of the home supporters was evident in the third round, and the Exiles will need them to be in full voice again today.