THE chairman of Pride in Pill has said the group is "over the moon" with receiving a certificate from the Queen.

Last year members of Pride in Pill were presented with the Queen’s Award by the Lord Lieutenant, Robert Aitken, for voluntary services and their “tireless work” .

And now a certificate of the award has been sent to chairman Paul Murphy, who lives in Ocean Court, Pill.

He said: "I think it is brilliant that we have got a certificate of the award.

"The certificate has been sent by the Queen and I am really happy with it.

"I was surprised when I opened my post to find it."

He added: "I think it is good that we can show people the certificate. It is on display where I live."

Mr Murphy, who set up Pride in Pill in 2014, said he is still in "shock" that the group had won the award.

He said: "Like I said before who would have thought a local group, like us, would have won a big award. I am still shocked.

"We enjoy making Pill a better place to live and will carry on doing as much as we can."

