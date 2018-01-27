OLLIE Burton was a fresh-faced teenager when Tottenham Hotspur last came to Newport.

But as the ‘baby’ in the County side, the Chepstow-born defender had a closer encounter than most with opponents set to become one of British football’s greatest teams.

The 76-year-old, who lives in Norfolk, will be at Rodney Parade today, but back on January 9 1960 he was on a sand-clogged pitch a few hefty defensive clearances away at Somerton Park, trying to help stem the tide of a Tottenham side who would eventually run out 4-0 winners.

Spurs, laden with internationals, finished third in the First Division that season, won a League and FA Cup double in 1960/61, and retained the cup in 1961/62.

“It didn’t really sink in, that we were playing Spurs,” said Mr Burton.

“Playing for Newport County, to have the chance to play against players like Cliff Jones, Danny Blanchflower, Bobby Smith, Dave Mackay - I couldn’t believe it.”

“We were playing well, but they scored and got away from us.

“They were fantastic. I was marking Cliff Jones, who I went on to play with for Wales, but sometimes it felt like we were up against more than 11.”

Mr Burton remembers 140 tons of sand being deployed on a gluepot pitch to make it playable. Last season, Rodney Parade looked as if it too might benefit from similar treatment. However, a new hybrid pitch and improved drainage means the surface will be far better today than in 1960.

“You'd expect the Spurs of today to repeat that scoreline, but I don’t think they will,” said Mr Burton.

“We could just get a draw. The players will be up for it and they'll have a big crowd cheering them on. They’ve just got to try to unsettle Spurs, get them down to their level, then anything can happen.”

Mr Burton was just 18 in 1960, having made his first team debut aged 16 after impressing in youth team football.

He earned a Wales schoolboy cap aged 14 at Wembley, against an England side including a young future World Cup winner in Nobby Stiles.

Mr Burton joined Norwich City later in 1960, helping the club win the League Cup in 1961/62. He joined Newcastle United in 1963 and was part of the club’s victorious Fairs Cup (latterly the UEFA Cup) team in 1968/69.

He retired in 1972, having played more than 300 league and cup games for County, Norwich and Newcastle. He also earned nine Wales caps.

Fans too have shared memories of County v Spurs matches.

Peter Board watched County in a 50,000 crowd at White Hart Lane in the FA Cup in 1959, when "Ken Hollyman scored a 35-yarder".

"I remember watching Bobby Smith (of Spurs), the English centre-forward, who was a bit of a hero of mine” said the 72-year-old County season ticket holder.

Of the 1960 Somerton Park match, he remembers being packed tightly in the Railway Stand.

Brian Higgs, 80, of Henllys, Cwmbran, saw both games, recalling that Bryn Jones "clattered" brother Cliff, the latter ending up among fans.

Roddy Jones, who subsequently played nearly 300 times for County, crammed into Somerton Park to see his side against “team of household names”.

He recalls the disbelief on Spurs players' faces at the state of the pitch.

“They were looking at it quite disdainfully, it didn’t exactly resemble White Hart Lane. But County did as well as one can expect, because Spurs were incredible,” he said.

Phil Williams was a 17-year-old on the Somerton Park ground staff and helped prepare the pitch.

He remembers sitting on a touchline bench "watching our players playing to the best of their ability against some of the greatest players around,” he said.

Tom Llewellyn attended with his parents, in the enclosure under the grandstand.

“The pitch resembled Barry Island, but it didn’t affect the way Spurs played. The outplayed us,” he said.

Roger Butcher was 12, living in Conway Road, and a Spurs fan.

Newport was his ancestral home but, his father a naval officer, his family spent most of its time in Portsmouth.

“I couldn’t go the game as I had to be back in school in Portsmouth, I was bitterly disappointed,” he said.

But, sometime before the match, there was snow in Newport and Mr Butcher, a mischievous teenager, slipped into Somerton Park and carved 'SPURS' into the halfway line snow.

