WELSHMEN have played a big part in the fortunes of Spurs through the years.

And Gwent has provided Tottenham with a fair amount of talent, particularly the Ebbw Vale area.

Cwm’s Ronnie Burgess captained Spurs to back-to-back league titles – the Second

Division in 1949-50 and the First Division the following year – and won 32 Wales caps.

Eugene O’Callaghan moved to Spurs from hometown club Ebbw Vale in 1925 and scored almost 100 goals, while Waunllwyd’s Willie Evans was a prolific scorer at White Hart Lane in the early 30s.

Bill Whatley made his Spurs debut in 1932 having joined from Ebbw Vale three years earlier, and the full-back played more than 250 games in all while he was there.

Blackwood keeper Mark Kendall played for Spurs and County. He was part of the team during the most successful era in the Exiles’ history in the early 1980s.