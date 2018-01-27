A CWMBRAN pub which had been a popular venue on a Saturday night has closed.

The Six in Hand, which was on Edlogan Way, Croesyceiliog had been a regular place for a drink with many people in Cwmbran for a number of years.

Often on a Saturday night, discos and bands would be held there.

But in a Facebook post the tenant said that the pub had closed, with builders boarding up the windows earlier this afternoon.

News of the pub's closure has been greeted with shock and sadness.

Rhys Jones, 26, who lives in Pontnewydd, said it was a "sad day".

"It was a great place to go for a pint," he said.

"I often went there and there was a good atmosphere.

"The Saturday nights were also good and lively."

Terry Jenkins, who lives in Snowdon Court, Croesyceiliog said he was "shocked" that the pub had closed.

He said: "There was rumour of the pub closing but we never actually thought it would because it has always been there.

"We were shocked that it has closed.

"It was a local for lots of us. I am not sure where to go now on a Saturday night."

Mr Jenkin' daughter, Sarah, added: "My grandad used to go drinking in there. I grew up with it always being there.

"I am not sure what will be happening to the building. It is a shame that it has closed."

A business owner, who did not wish to be named, said: "It is sad that The Six in Hand has now closed because I know it was popular with the locals. It was always busy on a Saturday.

"It had been here for more than 30 years and it was loved. I just hope it is put to some use, not just left."

It is not yet known whether the building will re-open as another pub.