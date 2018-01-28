PLANS which could allow 16 and 17-year-olds to vote in council elections in Wales have been announced.

The Welsh Government proposals could also allow foreign nationals living in Wales allowed to take part in local government elections as well as introducing automatic voter registration.

The plans announced by local government and public services secretary Alun Davies also involve introducing new, more modern polling methods, including online voting and setting up polling stations at places such as libraries, supermarkets and train stations.

Councils will also be required to post policy statements from all candidates online, and anyone standing for election will have to declare if they are affiliated to a political party.

The proposals have been developed following a consultation last year, which received almost 1,000 responses.

Blaenau Gwent AM Mr Davies, who will officially introduce the proposals in the Assembly on Tuesday, said: "Local democracy is all about participation. We want to boost the numbers registered as electors, make it easier for people to cast their votes, and give more people the right to take part."

He added: “I am concerned we are still seeing far too many people, particularly young people, disengaged from the political process.

“There are many reasons for this but we must do more to make the process more attractive, welcoming and transparent. The proposals we’re announcing this week will, we hope, help increase participation and improve the democratic process for everyone in Wales.

“I would like to see authorities in Wales take the lead and pilot a number of innovative voting methods, something put on hold at the UK level since the mid-2000s.

"I want to see whether, for example electronic voting or counting, voting on more than one day and in places other than traditional polling stations, could boost participation rates and improve the overall experience for Welsh voters."

Director of the Electoral Reform Society Cymru Jessica Blair welcomed the proposals, saying: "It is an opportunity for Wales to lead the way in creating a political system that works for everybody and it is particularly pertinent as we recognise the centenary of the first women getting the vote."