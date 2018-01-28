NEWPORT COUNTY AFC manager Michael Flynn has called his sides FA Cup replay with Tottenham at Wembley "huge financially".

Flynn was speaking after his Newport County AFC team pushed Premier League Tottenham Hotspur all the way at a raucous Rodney Parade last night.

It means County can now look forward to a third trip to Wembley in six years and another boost to the bank balance.

“I’m hoping it’s on TV again because that will mean an extra bit of money and in League Two it really is needed," the manager added.

“We turn over £2.2m a year and I would say this FA Cup run is going to earn us in excess of £700,000 so it’s huge.

“It allows us to lay foundations now for the future and do things right.

“We’ve got a good bunch of people running the club and I’m sure they’ll make the right decisions.”

Two temporary stands boosted the capacity to 9,836 and Flynn hopes many new fans will return to support his side’s League Two promotion push.

“It was an unbelievable atmosphere – the best I’ve ever experienced at Rodney Parade,”added Flynn.

“And let’s hope it continues because even if we get 10 per cent of these people coming back that would be an extra 1,000 fans on our gate.”

England star Harry Kane saved Spurs from a monumental FA Cup shock as he levelled eight minutes from time to earn his side a fourth round replay at Wembley.

Kane’s tap-in cancelled out Padraig Amond’s first-half header that had got more than 8,000 passionate County fans dreaming of an historic upset.

Flynn was disappointed that his players couldn’t hold on for victory but that feeling didn’t last long.

“I’m sure the chairman will be happy and the whole of Newport should be happy because they’ve just seen one of the best results in the club’s history,” said the Exiles boss, beaming with pride.

“I’m absolutely gutted for my players because they [Spurs] scored so late but they have made me the proudest manager in the country.

“They gave me their all. They’re a fantastic group and they give me their all day in and day out.

“It’s my 50th game in charge and I’m very proud of everything we’ve achieved in those 50 games but I don’t get carried away and I’ll keep my feet on the ground.”

Next up for Flynn’s men is a tough trip to Lincoln City on Tuesday night and he expects his players to put in another fully committed performance.

“The league is the bread and butter for us I’m confident they can go again,” he said.

“It’s going to have taken a lot out of them but Lincoln have played some big games as well in the Checkatrade Trophy.

“They had a rest [on Saturday] but my boys don’t know when they’re beaten and I’m sure that we’ll get a performance out of them.”