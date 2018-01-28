Here's how we rated the Newport County AFC heroes who so nearly pulled off a historic FA Cup victory over Premier League powerhouse Tottenham.

County have still not beaten top-flight opposition since 1964 but they pushed Spurs to the limit with a performance to be proud of in their first fourth round appearance since 1979.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

JOE DAY 9

In all honesty, didn’t have that much to do as his defenders did so well in front of him. His stunning save from Son preserved County’s lead but he couldn’t do anything to stop Harry Kane’s late strike.

DAVID PIPE 8

The Londoners struggled to penetrate the County right side for most of the game but Pipe was put to the test when Son Heung-min came on. You can ever fault Pipe’s work rate and attitude though.

DAN BUTLER 8

Spurs managed to have some joy down Butler’s left flank but the County man stood firm as the visitors poured forward late on. No-nonsense clearances eased the pressure to good effect.

BEN WHITE 8

With his centre-half partner occupied by Harry Kane, White dealt admirably with Fernando Llorente, winning plenty of his battles against the Spaniard. Another mature defensive display.

MICKEY DEMETRIOU 9

Had Harry Kane in his pocket for most of the match as he delivered another superb defensive performance while also providing a threat at set-pieces.

BEN TOZER 8

His long throws troubled Spurs from start to finish and the County goal came from one of them. Like his midfield colleagues, put in a big shift and was always in the faces of the Spurs players.

SCOT BENNETT 8

Went close to scoring in the first half and never stopped closing down the opposition. Was always going to find it tougher when Dele Alli came on but fought for every ball to the end.

JOSS LABADIE 10

The skipper gave arguably his best display in a County shirt and was rightly named man of the match. A colossal performance that would have impressed all those watching, some big clubs included.

ROBBIE WILLMOTT 9

Continued his outstanding start to 2018 with another super performance on the right flank. Created Amond’s goal with a perfect cross and was a constant menace to Premier League defenders.

FRANK NOUBLE 8

Should have put the Exiles ahead in the first few minutes but skied his shot over. However, he put in a big shift and did everything that was asked of him as Spurs applied pressure after the break.

PADRAIG AMOND 9

Came so close to being the match-winner after his towering header gave County a deserved lead. Made way for Shawn McCoulsky in the second period having run himself ragged.

