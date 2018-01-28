THESE pictures sum up an incredible day in Newport yesterday.

Fans flocked to the city centre early to soak in the atmosphere before the big game, with supporters young and old donning their club colours.

The sky turned an incredible shade before kick off, with one observer Tweeting: “Whereas some small clubs narrow the touchlines or only water half the pitch when a big team comes to town, Newport open an actual portal to hell above their stadium”.

Once the action got under way Padraig Amond gave the Exiles a richly-deserved lead with a bullet header from Robbie Willmott’s cross on 38 minutes.

And they looked to be on their way to a massive cup shock that would have rivalled that legendary win for Newport RFC over the All Blacks in 1963 in terms of sporting spectacles at the famous old ground.

The biggest football crowd in Newport since 1983 were treated to a classic cup encounter and the North London millionaires only averted disaster on 82 minutes as Harry Kane prodded in to earn a replay at Wembley.

Fans not lucky enough to have a ticket climbed lampposts and scaffolding, while others hung out of windows in efforts to get a glimpse inside a rocking Rodney Parade.

New Wales boss Ryan Giggs was among those in attendance, with football writers, pundits and players past and present commending the Exiles’ efforts afterwards.

On to Wembley!