A SOUTH East Wales AM has visited Blaenavon’s Big Pit National Coal Museum to learn about the digital innovations and virtual reality tours on offer.

Mohammed Asghar discovered the hi-tech tours provided an insight into the how coal mines worked and the lives that miners lived.

He said: “Keeping the history of Wales’ mining heritage alive is extremely important.

“With technology developing at the speed it is, I am impressed to see the Big Pit team moving with the times to increase engagement in our history.

“With the pressures on funding, bringing our museums to life the way they are is very promising.

“My biggest concern was that visitor numbers could decrease.

“However, the virtual reality tours offer a snapshot of what can be seen at Big Pit and actually increase the pleasure of the experience.”

The AM added that the tours were on offer at other National Museum Wales sites, including Caerleon’s National Roman Legion Museum, where the Welsh language was also used.

He noted also the museum’s “social responsibility” by providing tours to people with health conditions such as dementia and autism.