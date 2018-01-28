HUNDREDS of runners took on an eight-mile race in Newport yesterday as a popular race returned for its 33rd year.

Since starting in 1985, the ‘Lliswerry 8’ has grown in scale and popularity, attracting professional and newbie runners alike.

This year the race was more than three times oversubscribed, with 850 runners setting off from Lliswerry High School on a route winding through nearby villages.

Although organisers changed the route 10 days before the race date due to roadworks in the area, the event was deemed a success with 150 marshals, St John Ambulance and Gwent Police working to keep runners safe.

Argus reporter, Steven Prince, who took part in the race in training for the Newport Marathon in April.

Runners set off from Lliswerry High School at the start of the eight-mile route

A cake sale also took place raising funds for Hospice of the Valleys in memory of Lliswerry Runners member, Andrew Ralph.

The chairman of Lliswerry Runners, Chris Davies, who organises the race, said the event was an "absolute dream."

"One runner said to us, 'we like the new course so much can we run it next year," he said.

He added that the event is a "shop window" for the club promoting friendliness, inclusivity and acceptance.

For more, visit: www.lliswerryrunners.org.uk