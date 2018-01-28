A PERSON was detained by police after flying a drone over Newport County AFC's FA Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

During the first half of the match on Saturday, security officials spotted the device in the skies above Rodney Parade.

Gwent Police, posting on Twitter, said: “Anyone caught piloting a drone over Rodney Parade during the match...you could be prosecuted.

“We have already detained one pilot. Please respect the occasion.”