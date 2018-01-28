THE Wales Theatre Awards rolled into Newport on Saturday, for a special evening celebrating the best of opera, theatre and dance created and performed in Wales.

Held at the Riverfront for the first time, broadcasters Arfon Haines Davies and Nicola Heywood Thomas hosted the event, which was supported by the South Wales Argus as media partners.

The show opened with a performance by Ballet Cymru, based in Newport, who performed part of a project based on Dylan Thomas’ A Child’s Christmas in Wales, in collaboration with Catatonia star, and Ballet Cymru patron Cerys Matthews.

With a total of 563 individual nominations made for 141 shows and 239 artists, the awards were hotly contested, with the night’s first honour going to Mwgsi, by Cwmni’r Frân Wen, which won Best Show for Children and Young People (Welsh).

Eye of the Storm, by Theatr na nÓg, took home Best Show for Children and Young People (English).

Ballet Cymru received nine nominations altogether, and walked away with two awards.

Anna Pujol was named Best Female Dance Artist, for The Light Princess, which was made in collaboration with Catrin Finch and the Riverfront. The touring classical ballet company also won the Best Dance Production award for Shadow Aspect.

Daniel Llewelyn-Williams, another Newport native, took the Wales and the World award, meanwhile, for his one man show A Regular Little Houdini.

In his acceptance speech he called it a love song to Newport, and that it is based on his family, the docks and a theme of hope.

He wrote the show to honour to his father Alan, who died in September, and dedicated the award to his memory.

The final award of the evening was presented by actor, writer and director Simon Harris.

He handed over the Special Achievement award to Godfrey Evans, a former drama teacher who has helped shaped generations of actors through the West Glamorgan Youth Theatre, which he established.

Hollywood actor Michael Sheen, who was a pupil under Mr Evans, said in tribute to him: “He has changed the lives of generations of young people, and brought possibility and greater opportunity to literally thousands of us. I will never be able to thank him enough or express fully how much I, and countless others, owe to him.”

As he made his way to the stage Mr Evans received a standing ovation.

In receiving his award, he said: “I am so grateful to the young people that I have been so lucky and so privileged to have worked with over the years.

“I am so grateful for your joy, for your ambition, for your humour, for your patience, for your energy, all are qualities which enrich theatre and the communities in which they work.”

The full list of winners:

(DYLUNIO A / NEU GWISGOEDD GORAU

BEST DESIGN AND / OR COSTUME)

Buddug James Jones & Anneliese Mowbray

Gwledd Gwyddno / The Sea King’s Feast

Cwmni Theatr Arad Goch

(CYFARWYDDWR GORAU

BEST DIRECTOR)

Tamara Harvey

Uncle Vanya

Theatr Clwyd & Sheffield Theatres

(GOLEUO GORAU

BEST LIGHTING)

Joe Fletcher,

Macbeth

Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru

(SAIN GORAU

BEST SOUND)

Lucy Rivers

Sinners Club

Gagglebabble

Theatr Clwyd & The Other Room

(ENSEMBLE GORAU

BEST ENSEMBLE)

Tiger Bay

Wales Millennium Centre / Canolfan Mileniwm Cymru & Cape Town Opera

(COREOGRAFFYDD GORAU

BEST CHOREOGRAPHER)

Marcos Morau

Tundra

National Dance Company Wales / Cwmni Dawns Cenedlaethol Cymru

(ARTIST DAWNS GORAU – MENYW

BEST FEMALE DANCE ARTIST)

Anna Pujol

The Light Princess

Ballet Cymru, Catrin Finch & The Riverfront / Glan yr Afon

(ARTIST DAWNS GORAU – GWRYW

BEST MALE DANCE ARTIST)

Ed Myhill

Animatorium

National Dance Company Wales / Cwmni Dawns Cenedlaethol Cymru

(CYNHYRCHIAD DAWNS GORAU

BEST DANCE PRODUCTION)

Shadow Aspect

Ballet Cymru

(CYNHYRCHIAD GORAU YN YR IAITH GYMRAEG

BEST PRODUCTION IN THE WELSH LANGUAGE)

Wythnos yng Nghymru Fydd

Opra Cymru

(PERFFORMIAD GORAU YN YR IAITH GYMRAEG – GWRYW

BEST PERFORMANCE IN THE WELSH LANGUAGE – MALE)

Richard Lynch

Macbeth

Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru

(PERFFORMIAD GORAU YN YR IAITH GYMRAEG – MENYW

BEST PERFORMANCE IN THE WELSH LANGUAGE - FEMALE)

Caryl Morgan

Yfory

Theatr Bara Caws

(PERFFORMIAD GORAU MEWN CYNHYRCHIAD OPERA – GWRYW

BEST MALE IN AN OPERA PRODUCTION)

Simon Bailey

From the House of the Dead

Welsh National Opera / Opera Cenedlaethol Cymru

(CYNHYRCHIAD OPERA GORAU

BEST OPERA PRODUCTION)

Le Vin herbé

Welsh National Opera / Opera Cenedlaethol Cymru

(PERFFORMIAD GORAU MEWN CYNHYRCHIAD OPERA – MENYWBEST FEMALE IN AN OPERA PRODUCTION)

Natalya Romaniw

Eugene Onegin

Welsh National Opera / Opera Cenedlaethol Cymru

(CYNHYRCHIAD GORAU YN YR IAITH SAESNEG

BEST PRODUCTION IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE)

Uncle Vanya

Theatr Clwyd & Sheffield Theatres

(PERFFORMIAD GORAU YN YR IAITH SAESNEG – MENYW

BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE)

Rosie Sheehy

Uncle Vanya

Theatr Clwyd & Sheffield Theatres

(PERFFORMIAD GORAU YN YR IAITH SAESNEG – GWRYW

BEST MALE PERFORMANCE IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE)

Sion Daniel Young

Killology

Sherman Theatre / Theatr y Sherman & Royal Court Theatre

(DRAMODYDD GORAU YN YR IAITH SAESNEG

BEST PLAYWRIGHT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE)

Gary Owen

Killology, Sherman Theatre / Theatr y Sherman & Royal Court Theatre

(DRAMODYDD GORAU YN YR IAITH GYMRAEG

BEST PLAYWRIGHT IN THE WELSH LANGUAGE)

Siôn Eirian

Yfory

Theatr Bara Caws

(CYNHYRCHIAD TEITHIOL GORAU (GYMRAEG)

BEST TOURING PRODUCTION (WELSH)

Sieiloc,

Rhodri Miles

(CYNHYRCHIAD TEITHIOL GORAU (SAESNEG)

BEST TOURING PRODUCTION (ENGLISH)

How To Win Against History

Àine Flanagan Productions, Seiriol Davies & y / the Young Vic

(Y SIOE ORAU AR GYFER PLANT A PHOBOL IFANC (GYMRAEG)

BEST SHOW FOR CHILDREN AND YOUNG PEOPLE (WELSH)

Mwgsi,

Cwmni’r Frân Wen

(Y SIOE ORAU AR GYFER PLANT A PHOBOL IFANC (SAESNEG)

BEST SHOW FOR CHILDREN AND YOUNG PEOPLE (ENGLISH)

Eye of the Storm

Theatr na nÓg

(CYMRU A’R BYD

WALES AND THE WORLD)

Daniel Llewelyn-Williams

A Regular Little Houdini

(LLWYDDIANT ARBENNIG

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT)

Godfrey Evans