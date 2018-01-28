THE Wales Theatre Awards rolled into Newport on Saturday, for a special evening celebrating the best of opera, theatre and dance created and performed in Wales.
Held at the Riverfront for the first time, broadcasters Arfon Haines Davies and Nicola Heywood Thomas hosted the event, which was supported by the South Wales Argus as media partners.
The show opened with a performance by Ballet Cymru, based in Newport, who performed part of a project based on Dylan Thomas’ A Child’s Christmas in Wales, in collaboration with Catatonia star, and Ballet Cymru patron Cerys Matthews.
With a total of 563 individual nominations made for 141 shows and 239 artists, the awards were hotly contested, with the night’s first honour going to Mwgsi, by Cwmni’r Frân Wen, which won Best Show for Children and Young People (Welsh).
Eye of the Storm, by Theatr na nÓg, took home Best Show for Children and Young People (English).
Ballet Cymru received nine nominations altogether, and walked away with two awards.
Anna Pujol was named Best Female Dance Artist, for The Light Princess, which was made in collaboration with Catrin Finch and the Riverfront. The touring classical ballet company also won the Best Dance Production award for Shadow Aspect.
Daniel Llewelyn-Williams, another Newport native, took the Wales and the World award, meanwhile, for his one man show A Regular Little Houdini.
In his acceptance speech he called it a love song to Newport, and that it is based on his family, the docks and a theme of hope.
He wrote the show to honour to his father Alan, who died in September, and dedicated the award to his memory.
The final award of the evening was presented by actor, writer and director Simon Harris.
He handed over the Special Achievement award to Godfrey Evans, a former drama teacher who has helped shaped generations of actors through the West Glamorgan Youth Theatre, which he established.
Hollywood actor Michael Sheen, who was a pupil under Mr Evans, said in tribute to him: “He has changed the lives of generations of young people, and brought possibility and greater opportunity to literally thousands of us. I will never be able to thank him enough or express fully how much I, and countless others, owe to him.”
As he made his way to the stage Mr Evans received a standing ovation.
In receiving his award, he said: “I am so grateful to the young people that I have been so lucky and so privileged to have worked with over the years.
“I am so grateful for your joy, for your ambition, for your humour, for your patience, for your energy, all are qualities which enrich theatre and the communities in which they work.”
The full list of winners:
(DYLUNIO A / NEU GWISGOEDD GORAU
BEST DESIGN AND / OR COSTUME)
Buddug James Jones & Anneliese Mowbray
Gwledd Gwyddno / The Sea King’s Feast
Cwmni Theatr Arad Goch
(CYFARWYDDWR GORAU
BEST DIRECTOR)
Tamara Harvey
Uncle Vanya
Theatr Clwyd & Sheffield Theatres
(GOLEUO GORAU
BEST LIGHTING)
Joe Fletcher,
Macbeth
Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru
(SAIN GORAU
BEST SOUND)
Lucy Rivers
Sinners Club
Gagglebabble
Theatr Clwyd & The Other Room
(ENSEMBLE GORAU
BEST ENSEMBLE)
Tiger Bay
Wales Millennium Centre / Canolfan Mileniwm Cymru & Cape Town Opera
(COREOGRAFFYDD GORAU
BEST CHOREOGRAPHER)
Marcos Morau
Tundra
National Dance Company Wales / Cwmni Dawns Cenedlaethol Cymru
(ARTIST DAWNS GORAU – MENYW
BEST FEMALE DANCE ARTIST)
Anna Pujol
The Light Princess
Ballet Cymru, Catrin Finch & The Riverfront / Glan yr Afon
(ARTIST DAWNS GORAU – GWRYW
BEST MALE DANCE ARTIST)
Ed Myhill
Animatorium
National Dance Company Wales / Cwmni Dawns Cenedlaethol Cymru
(CYNHYRCHIAD DAWNS GORAU
BEST DANCE PRODUCTION)
Shadow Aspect
Ballet Cymru
(CYNHYRCHIAD GORAU YN YR IAITH GYMRAEG
BEST PRODUCTION IN THE WELSH LANGUAGE)
Wythnos yng Nghymru Fydd
Opra Cymru
(PERFFORMIAD GORAU YN YR IAITH GYMRAEG – GWRYW
BEST PERFORMANCE IN THE WELSH LANGUAGE – MALE)
Richard Lynch
Macbeth
Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru
(PERFFORMIAD GORAU YN YR IAITH GYMRAEG – MENYW
BEST PERFORMANCE IN THE WELSH LANGUAGE - FEMALE)
Caryl Morgan
Yfory
Theatr Bara Caws
(PERFFORMIAD GORAU MEWN CYNHYRCHIAD OPERA – GWRYW
BEST MALE IN AN OPERA PRODUCTION)
Simon Bailey
From the House of the Dead
Welsh National Opera / Opera Cenedlaethol Cymru
(CYNHYRCHIAD OPERA GORAU
BEST OPERA PRODUCTION)
Le Vin herbé
Welsh National Opera / Opera Cenedlaethol Cymru
(PERFFORMIAD GORAU MEWN CYNHYRCHIAD OPERA – MENYWBEST FEMALE IN AN OPERA PRODUCTION)
Natalya Romaniw
Eugene Onegin
Welsh National Opera / Opera Cenedlaethol Cymru
(CYNHYRCHIAD GORAU YN YR IAITH SAESNEG
BEST PRODUCTION IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE)
Uncle Vanya
Theatr Clwyd & Sheffield Theatres
(PERFFORMIAD GORAU YN YR IAITH SAESNEG – MENYW
BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE)
Rosie Sheehy
Uncle Vanya
Theatr Clwyd & Sheffield Theatres
(PERFFORMIAD GORAU YN YR IAITH SAESNEG – GWRYW
BEST MALE PERFORMANCE IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE)
Sion Daniel Young
Killology
Sherman Theatre / Theatr y Sherman & Royal Court Theatre
(DRAMODYDD GORAU YN YR IAITH SAESNEG
BEST PLAYWRIGHT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE)
Gary Owen
Killology, Sherman Theatre / Theatr y Sherman & Royal Court Theatre
(DRAMODYDD GORAU YN YR IAITH GYMRAEG
BEST PLAYWRIGHT IN THE WELSH LANGUAGE)
Siôn Eirian
Yfory
Theatr Bara Caws
(CYNHYRCHIAD TEITHIOL GORAU (GYMRAEG)
BEST TOURING PRODUCTION (WELSH)
Sieiloc,
Rhodri Miles
(CYNHYRCHIAD TEITHIOL GORAU (SAESNEG)
BEST TOURING PRODUCTION (ENGLISH)
How To Win Against History
Àine Flanagan Productions, Seiriol Davies & y / the Young Vic
(Y SIOE ORAU AR GYFER PLANT A PHOBOL IFANC (GYMRAEG)
BEST SHOW FOR CHILDREN AND YOUNG PEOPLE (WELSH)
Mwgsi,
Cwmni’r Frân Wen
(Y SIOE ORAU AR GYFER PLANT A PHOBOL IFANC (SAESNEG)
BEST SHOW FOR CHILDREN AND YOUNG PEOPLE (ENGLISH)
Eye of the Storm
Theatr na nÓg
(CYMRU A’R BYD
WALES AND THE WORLD)
Daniel Llewelyn-Williams
A Regular Little Houdini
(LLWYDDIANT ARBENNIG
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT)
Godfrey Evans
