MATCH details and ticket prices for County's trip to Wembley have been revealed.

With fans still basking in the glory of a raucous night at Rodney Parade, it has been announced that the FA Cup fourth round replay with Spurs is likely to take place on Wednesday, February 7, at 8pm (subject to TV scheduling).

The Exiles have 7,701 tickets available, with these set to go on initial sale for season ticket holders, trust members, shareholders, volunteers and ex-players on February 1 and 2.

A general sale will follow on February 4, between 9am and 6pm.

Adult tickets are priced at £15 and £10, across two levels. Over 65s and under 18s can watch for £7.50.

Fans filled not only a packed out Rodney Parade yesterday, but also a number of the majority of bars and clubs in the city centre as the sides played out a one-all draw.

Some of those unable to get a ticket went to extraordinary lengths in a bid to to be able to catch a glimpse of the action inside the ground.

Lampposts were climbed on, and traffic cones used to peer over fences. Others leant out of windows and even perched themselves on scaffolding.

Such passion also crossed international borders, with members of the American Supporters Club of Newport County AFC watching the game.

Posting on Twitter, they wrote: “We’re going to Wembley. Phenomenal result.”

Fletcher Nieboer, who lives in St Louis, Missouri, also watched the game online, and dressed his dog in a County kit.

“It was amazing to see them on television for the first time in the states,” he told the Argus.

“I went mental when Amond scored the goal and my dog Wally was excited too.”

Fans across the city took to social media to voice their pride.

Kevin Ward, the manager of Newport Now Business Improvement District (BID), Tweeted: “I’ve watched sport in some of the UK’s biggest stadiums but I’ve never experienced an atmosphere like we had at Rodney Parade tonight.”

Newport West AM, Jayne Bryant, also posting on Twitter, meanhwhile, said: “Huge effort by @NewportCounty once again against a top club.

“Fans were amazing and were the twelfth man.

“What a day for the city and the club. Bring on Wembley.”

Newport-born director Nathan Jennings, who is producing a documentary on the city’s legendary music scene, also paid tribute after the final whistle blew.

He said: “Football isn’t my strongest love, far from it - but so proud of Newport right now. Well played.”

As a large influx of fans filed into Newport for the game on Saturday, Gwent Police also helped manage crowds in the city.

And during the game, officers detained a person for flying a drone after security officials spotted the device in the skies above the stadium.

An official police statement, released on Twitter, said: “Anyone caught piloting a drone over Rodney Parade during the match...you could be prosecuted.

“We have already detained one pilot. Please respect the occasion.”

For more information on tickets for the replay, visit www.newport-county.co.uk/news