A CAMPAIGN has been launched by Welsh Government to tackle the underlying reasons for violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence.

The multimedia campaign, launching today, is encouraging people to talk about their experiences and concepts of stereotypes using the hashtag #thisisme.

It includes TV, radio and online adverts showing people in situations and challenging ideas about gender.

This ranges from a man working as a midwife and woman working as a mechanic, to a young man expertly applying make-up and a girl playing with a truck, covered in mud.

The drive is also part of Welsh Government’s Live Fear Free campaign which is part of a longer term strategy looking at the causes and consequences of abuse and violence.

Leader of the house, Julie James AM, explained that “gender inequality is a cause and consequence of this abuse and violence” and that the campaign is part of an ongoing commitment to “rid Wales of the scourge of violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence.”

“It uses positive examples to challenge gender stereotypes and show that everyone has the right to be who they want to be and achieve their potential,” she said.

“I hope THIS IS ME will create a discussion about gender stereotypes and I want people to engage in the campaign by talking about their own experiences.

“Everyone in Wales deserves to live fear free of gender stereotypes and abuse.”

The new Welsh Government national advisers for violence against women, gender-based violence, domestic abuse and sexual violence, Yasmin Khan and Nazir Afzal, have backed the campaign.

Ms Khan, founder of forced marriage and honour based violence charity, the Halo Project, said: “The world can feel different, depending on your gender – gender can affect how safe we feel, where we go, what job we feel able to apply for and other people’s expectations of us.

“The challenges around gender stereotypes and inequality limit all of us and puts pressure on us to conform to outdated, traditional values which are out of sync with todays Wales.”

Former chief crown prosecutor for North West England, Mr Afzal, added: “This is the first stage in a campaign to raise awareness of the underlying reasons for violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence, in order to challenge those ideas and behaviours and help build a society which does not tolerate these abhorrent acts.”

The campaign has also been backed by professor of Childhood Studies at Cardiff University, Emma Renold - a member of the stakeholder group that helped develop the campaign - and You Tube vlogger Reuben de Maid.

He said: “I believe everyone should feel free to be themselves.

“My mum has always told me, my brothers and my sister that being yourself is the only way to be happy, and surely that’s what we all want for one another - to be happy and fear free.

“That’s why I’m encouraging everybody to support the #thisisme campaign.”

For more information or to join the conversation about stereotypes, search for or post under the #thisisme hashtag on social media platforms.