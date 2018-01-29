THE situation with Carillion, which has come to a head over the last week or so, is inexcusable.

It has been clear for months that Carillion has been in difficulty but the government continued to hand over contracts to the company even after profits warnings were issued.

With no answers to concerns about the future of thousands of apprentices across the country, and the complex nature of the various pension pots involved, I called on the government for answers in Parliament for this calamity.

They say they are looking carefully but there needs to be a full, independent and transparent investigation into this whole sorry affair.

If companies are to take on lucrative public sector contracts, the taxpayer deserves to know that they will get a good service built on solid foundations – and their employees deserve that foundation too.

Thankfully, closer to home I had the chance to hop around the borough visiting a trio of local businesses doing well and providing employment – Cwmtillery Glass, Advanced Furniture and GTS Flexible Materials Ltd.

It’s important to not forget the success stories on our doorstep.

We chatted about everything from workforce skills to Brexit and the boost from the Heads of the Valleys improvements, and I’ll definitely be popping back in future.

A big thanks also to Natwest for helping to sort out the visit.

Back in Parliament, the latest figures on pension transfers for steelworkers was proof people in south Wales were let down by the system.

Steel has been so important to the economy of Gwent over the years.

So many people have travelled to Ebbw Vale or down to Llanwern over the years and even to west Wales.

I’ve been campaigning to get current and former steelworkers support as they wrestled with the decision for what to do with their pension pots.

With confusion reigning, they were ripe for exploitation and the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) figures make for stark reading – just 51 per cent of private pension transfers were deemed suitable for those transferring.

The FCA and the entire regulatory sector were too slow out of the blocks and there are very real concerns that current and former steelworkers in places like Blaenau Gwent have paid the price.

The steelworkers’ situation has brought a long standing problem to a head and hardworking people have lost out.