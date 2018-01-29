UPDATE 10.30am

Traffic has returned to normal.

UPDATE 10.14am

A spokeswoman from Gwent Police said: "At approximately 6.40am on Monday, January 292018 we received reports of a four vehicle RTC near junction 26 on the M4 towards the Brynglas Tunnels.

"One lane was closed for a short period of time whilst recovery work took place but shortly reopened.

"There were no serious injuries."

UPDATE

Severe delays are continuing this morning after a four-vehicle crash this morning.

Delays of up to six minutes are being reported on the on M4 westbound between Junctions 24 and 25A. There is an average speed 20 mph.

The crash - which is believed to have happened near the Brynglas Tunnels - is also causing traffic in Malpas.

------------------

WORKS on the A48 are expected to cause severe delays to traffic this morning.

Delays of 19 to 25 minutes are being reported on the M4.

Traffic is also increasing on the motorway eastbound between Junctions 28 and 26.

The average speed is currently five mph.