Rodney Parade rocked like never before on Saturday. ANDY RUTHERFORD was among those packed inside the raucous ground and says few football experiences have compared to the electric atmosphere conjured up in the Newport night air

THE lurid violet sky above Rodney Parade would have had the ancients gibbering and making arrangements for a sacrifice.

What became increasingly unclear as this thrilling encounter progressed however, was which group of players was to be the victim.

The idea of building a temporary stand behind the north terrace was a masterstroke, and not simply because it put extra bums on seats and more money in the club’s coffers.

It made Rodney Parade an intimidating bear pit of a sporting arena where awful ordeals awaited the faint-hearted.

I have been in more football stadiums - small, medium and large - than I care to remember in my 53 years, and I struggle to recall an atmosphere more electric.

One can get carried away by the hype that surrounds star football clubs and their players, so it was reassuring to be reminded as the teams emerged that the Spurs squad is comprised of mere humans after all.

This was, after all the hyperbole, simply 11 versus 11.

Whilst a lot of twaddle is written and spoken about the ‘romance’ of the FA Cup, this is a competition that reminds us again and again that anything is possible in football.

And for a glorious couple of hours, it was.

Tottenham’s players, with a combined worth of more than £500 million, were rattled by the ferocity displayed by their opponents, by the wall of noise from the stands.

Defender Kyle Walker-Peters appeared particularly uncomfortable, twice letting the ball run under/over his feet and resorting to that tried and tested reaction of the embarrassed footballer, looking quizzically at the pitch for an imagined rut or divot.

But the gods had long since let the night go pitch black and left the humans to their sport. This was mischief born entirely of County players’ gargantuan efforts.

The lights of a drone, blinking demonically red and green, cast a dispassionate eye on the visitors’ travails. Padraig Amond scored, strangers embraced in their seats and on the terraces, the roar was deafening.

Oh, to have heard the Spurs team talk at half-time.

Back they came as we knew they would, but it took the addition of a couple more of their superstars before they achieved parity, 12 minutes short (including injury time) of ignominious defeat, with those sacrificial knives being sharpened.

The assembled County hordes were daring to dream by then, and for a moment or two a crestfallen Rodney Parade fell silent.

We were roaring again by the end though, and at the final whistle, County’s heroes took in the deserved applause and thousands of people began working out how they could get the time off work to go to Wembley for the replay.

An extraordinary evening.