THE Welsh Government’s cabinet secretary for local government and public services has visited Cwmbran to find out how the area can help achieve the aims of the Valleys Task Force.

Alun Davies AM met with partner organisations to discuss the issues of those living in the valleys and what the communities want to achieve from the project.

‘Our Valleys Our Future’ was a recently published plan setting out the actions to deliver the priorities of the task force, identified the need for seven strategic hubs across the Valleys.

The Blaenau Gwent AM said: “This was an excellent opportunity for all those responsible for delivering our priorities to get together and share valuable knowledge and ideas.

“I am confident that working in this way can help us identify the priority projects which will form the first part of the new stage of Torfaen’s ongoing economic regeneration.

“It is vital we continue to engage with communities, like our partners in Torfaen, to make sure each of these hubs meets the unique needs of the local area.”

As well as Cwmbran, hubs will be created in Merthyr, Caerphilly, Pontypridd, Ebbw Vale, Neath and northern Bridgend.

It is hoped the hubs will become areas of focused public investment and will attract private sector capital and investment, creating jobs and opportunities for the local area.

The cabinet secretary said he wanted to close the employability gap between the Valleys and the rest of Wales by helping some 7,000 people who are unemployed or economically inactive into work.

The task force aims to ensure that businesses, employers and entrepreneurs are aware of the different types of support available.