A VOLUNTEER project aimed at those aged between 16 and 24 will in Pontypool on Wednesday, January 31 ahead of an awareness day hoping to break down the stigma of discussing mental health.

The peer-led Mind Matters scheme will be in the Pontypool Indoor Market from 10.30am to 2pm before Time to Talk Day on Thursday, February 1.

Funded by a Volunteering Wales Grant and administered by Wales Council for Voluntary Action, the project will help shape the way young people access mental health and wellbeing information through their contemporaries.

Sianne Morgan, the youth development manager for Wales at Volunteering Matters, said: “Every conversation about mental health helps to make it a normal subject for people to talk about.

“Young people often feel confused or embarrassed, but mental health affects us all and everyone should feel able to talk about it.

“Young people sharing ideas and experiences with each other is one way to find positive solutions and information on where to look for with help and support. No one should feel alone in this.”

The Mind Matters project is recruiting new young people between16 and 24 who want to learn new skills, gain experience and make new friends.

The roles are flexible and can offer nationally recognised awards and certificates to allow them to stand out from the crowd.

For details contact Sianne Morgan on 01495 750333 or sianne.morgan@volunteeringmatters.org.uk.