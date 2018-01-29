A SEAL has been spotted playing in the water in Caerleon by a member of the public.

The animal was seen by Caerleon resident Georgina Allman on Sunday in the River Usk, near Home Farm, Caerleon.

She said: "I was on the bend of the cycle path by Home Farm.

"I felt shocked at first. I didn't think it was a seal but after getting a second opinion from passersby it was definitely a seal.

"It was throwing a fish in its mouth."

She added: "It was playing in the water too."

