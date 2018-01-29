A GWENT primary school has hosted the first Welsh Open Rubik’s Cube Championships.

Oakdale primary school Rhiw Syr Dafydd primary hosted the event organised by the World Cube Association this weekend.

The school was just one of many host venues across the world that welcomed around 80 competitors from nine countries as part of the championships. And it was the first Welsh venue to hold the competition.

The event saw competitors solve the mechanical puzzles that first became famous in the 1980s.

Steven Potter, one of the teachers at the school, helped bring the event to the area.

He said: "It was absolutely fantastic.

"We had four world records broken during the weekend which was fantastic to see. People came from all over the county and we had people fly over from Dublin and stop overnight to come to both days.

"Our pupils did fantastically as well. They have only been learning about the Rubik's Cube since September.

"One lad, Aaron Coleman from Abertillery Comprehensive in Year 11 got 14 seconds on the 3x3 cube.

"It was a brilliant thing to be part of."