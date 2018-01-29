POLICE have recorded 20 offences of child grooming in Gwent in the first six months of a new law.

In April last year the law was amended meaning police no longer have to wait until a groomer actually meets their victim, meaning criminals using social media or other channels can be arrested before they come into physical contact with a child.

And figures obtained by the NSPCC show 1,316 cases of sexual communication with a child were recorded in the first six months of the new law, including 136 in Wales. Of these, 20 were in Gwent, 74 in south Wales, 23 in north Wales and 19 in Dyfed Powys area.

Of the Gwent offences, 16 were carried out over social media such as Facebook, Instagram or Snapchat. The youngest victim in Gwent was 10 years old.

Now the NSPCC has called on the government to require social media platforms to introduce new algorithms automatically spotting signs of grooming and sending an alert to the child involved. The charity has also said grooming suspects should also be flagged up to moderators of groups and websites.

NSPCC head of child safety online Tony Stower said: “Despite the staggering number of grooming offences in just six months, government and social networks are not properly working together and using all the tools available to stop this crime from happening.

“Government’s Internet Safety Strategy must require social networks to build in technology to keep their young users safe, rather than relying on police to step in once harm has already been done.

“If Government makes a code for social networks that is entirely optional and includes no requirement for platforms to tackle grooming, this is a massive missed opportunity and children will continue to be put at risk.”

Children who are worried about inappropriate messages online can contact Childline on 0800 11 11 or using the online chat function at www.childline.org.uk