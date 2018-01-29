NEWPORT City Council is “very disappointed” that a Newport school has been placed in special measures by an education watchdog following its latest inspection.

Newport High School, in Bettws, has been found to need improvement in all areas – including “urgent improvement” in standards, leadership and management.

Its Estyn report, published this month, says “special measures are required” under the Education Act 2005, with the school ordered to create an action plan for future improvements.

A spokeswoman for Newport City Council said the quality of education in the city and the success of schools and students is always a “priority” for the council.

She added: “We are very disappointed that inspectors have deemed Newport High School in need of such levels of improvement.

“The council and the Education Achievement Service for south east Wales (EAS) will work with the school to help them achieve the necessary improvements as quickly as possible.

“This will include working closely with the management, senior teachers and governors to develop an action plan.”

The spokeswoman said that, since the inspection in November last year, the school has already received "positive" news relating to GCSE results.

The report found that, although pupils show “positive attitudes” to learning and make “suitable progress in many lessons,” performance at key stage four is “weak”.

This includes the proportion of pupils gaining five A* or A grades at GCSE being below similar schools.

“In the November exams the number of year 11 students achieving A*-C grades in English language has risen six per cent compared to last year,” she added. “Positive results in mathematics and numeracy have also been recorded and, with five months of the academic year still to go, these results reflect well on the expected end-of-year outcomes.”

The spokeswoman said the main areas identified by the inspection as in need of urgent improvement related to standards, leadership and management.

She said it is “important” to note that positive examples relating to wellbeing, support, teaching and learning were cited in the report - however the school and local authority recognise there is still work to be done in these areas.

“A meeting was held at the school on Thursday 25 January providing parents with the opportunity to discuss the main findings of the report with the head and senior team directly,” the spokeswoman added.

Inspectors have provided recommendations in the report from strengthening leadership at “all levels”, to improving the “rigour and consistency” of self-evaluation and improvement planning.

This includes standards, particularly at key stage four and in the sixth form, the quality of teaching/assessment, co-ordination and planning in developing literacy and numeracy skills and the coordination of provision for pupils with additional learning needs.

Estyn will now monitor the school’s progress on a termly basis.

To view the report, visit here.