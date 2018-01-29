AN APPEAL has been launched after a 15-year-old was targeted in a nasty robbery in Newport.

The incident occurred around 4.40pm on Thursday December 28, at the junction of Caerau Road and Clytha Park Road.

The 15-year-old boy was struck in the face by a man and had ten pounds stolen from him.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 18-years-old, 5'10 to 6' tall, and of large build.

He was wearing a black puffer jacket with hood up and grey joggers. He brown eyes and brown eyebrows.

The victim was left shaken but not seriously hurt.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to call 101 quoting log number 344 28/12/17.