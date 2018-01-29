A BUS driver has been praised after his actions helped stop a woman from jumping off a bridge.

Ian Lloyd was driving towards Cwmbran town centre on Friday at around 10.30am when he noticed the woman on a bridge in Ty Gwyn Road.

The 33-year-old said the woman was on the other side of the barrier and tilted forward at one point. He instinctively parked the bus underneath her to break her fall if she jumped.

Mr Lloyd, who lives in Abertillery, said: “Having suffered from mental health problems myself, I thought I had to do something."

Mr Lloyd, who has been working for Phil Anslow & Sons Coaches for 18 months, said he then went up to talk to the woman, but can’t remember exactly what he said.

“I suffered from anxiety and depression, but I managed to fight my demons," he added.

"I want to raise awareness of mental health and, hopefully, help more people."

Boss Chris Anslow commended his driver for his quick thinking.

"If she had jumped she wouldn't have fallen far," he added.

"We are very proud of him."

He also said there was only passenger on the bus at the time, who rang the bus company to tell them what Mr Lloyd’s had done.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said the force received a call at about 10.30am on Friday, reporting concerns for the safety of a female on a bridge near Ty Gwyn Road.

She said: “The woman came away from the bridge safely and officers spoke with her and liaised with family members to ensure she was safe and well.”

l Anyone suffering with mental health issues can contact the Samaritans. They are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, on 116 123.