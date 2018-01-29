ARMED police were called to a street in Blaenau Gwent yesterday.

Officers attended Castle Street, following concerns about the welfare of a man.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said today: "We received a call to an address on Castle Street, Tredegar following concerns about the welfare of a man at the address.

"Firearms officers attended as a precaution.

"A 42-year-old man was subsequently arrested in the Ebbw Vale area on suspicion of affray."

"The man, from the Tredegar area, remains in police custody at this time," she added.