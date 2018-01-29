FIREARMS, ammunition and knives were found during a house clearance in Caerleon.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "At approximately 10am, we received a report of a house clearance at an address in Caerleon where the caller had found historic firearms, ammunition and knives.

"Officers attended the scene and ensured the items were safely removed for disposal."

She said three handguns, one rifle, four knives and a box of ammunition were found.

The spokeswom added the force will not be releasing the street name due to right to anonymity as officers believe the release could identify the caller.