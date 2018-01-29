FIREARMS, ammunition and knives were found during a house clearance in Caerleon.
A spokeswoman for the force said: "At approximately 10am, we received a report of a house clearance at an address in Caerleon where the caller had found historic firearms, ammunition and knives.
"Officers attended the scene and ensured the items were safely removed for disposal."
She said three handguns, one rifle, four knives and a box of ammunition were found.
The spokeswom added the force will not be releasing the street name due to right to anonymity as officers believe the release could identify the caller.
#CSO138 & #CSO102 assisted Firearms Officers at an address in Caerleon to remove a number of firearms, ammunition & knives after they were found during a house clearance. They are now in the property system for destruction. #somethingneweveryday— Alway NPT (@gpalway) January 29, 2018
