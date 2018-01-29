THE HEAD of a drugs "gang" who was involved in dealing cocaine and running a cannabis factory in Cwmbran has been jailed for 11 years, as police continue to search for him.

Deck Creighton, 27, was sentenced in his absence at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday, while Dale Bird - who was also involved in supplying cocaine - was jailed for six-and-a-half years and Daniel Andrews given a suspended sentence for supplying cannabis.

Andrew Davies, prosecuting, said Creighton was acting "at the apex of a gang of people", with more than one person driving him around in numerous vehicles.

He was stopped on three separate occasions by police while driving around with intent to supply drugs, the court heard.

Bird previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine, cultivating cannabis and supplying cannabis.

Andrews - who was described as "in effect a runner for Creighton" - previously pleaded guilty to supplying cannabis.

Creighton, of Hollywood, Birmingham, pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied any involvement in police interviews.

A warrant was issued when he failed to appear at Cardiff Crown Court on January 8.

A jury were directed to return guilty verdicts on charges of possessing cocaine with intent to supply, cultivating cannabis, supplying cannabis and possessing psychoactive substances with intent to supply on January 10 when he could not be found.

He has yet to be located.

Mr Davies told the court: "It would appear Creighton was the organiser, but there were a gang of people involved."

The court heard the investigation started when Bird 28, of Porthmawr Road, Northville, Cwmbran and Creighton were in a blue Vauxhall Insignia on November 4, 2015, where a bag containing 3.43 grams of cocaine was found.

A mobile phone found in the car was constantly ringing and receiving text messages in relation to drug dealing, while equipment used to grow cannabis was found in the boot, the court heard.

When the Vauxhall was searched by police dogs, five bags were found - four containing street deals of cocaine and the fifth cannabis.

Text messages on Bird's phone showed a list of 16 people owing a total of around £11,000.

The next morning a search was made of a property in the St Dials area of Cwmbran where police found a "cannabis factory" run by Bird and Creighton.

A total of 67 mature plants with a potential yield of around £41,000 were found.

On April 2, 2016, police found a red Ford Focus in the Thornhill area of Cwmbran and smelled cannabis.

Around £3,000 in cash was found in a bag, as well as loose cannabis, a mobile phone and notepad containing names.

Andrews, 30, of Grove Place, Griffithstown, Pontypool, and Creighton were in the car.

On June 21, 2016, Creighton was again stopped in a car on the outskirts of Cwmbran and was found in possession of psychoactive substances.

Karl Williams, defending Creighton, said the quantities of psychoactive substances in his possession were not large.

He said although an offer was made, the substances were not supplied.

William Cordingley, defending Bird, said he was not dealing on a commercial scale.

He said Bird is remorseful and has said he never wants to get involved in crime again.

Matthew Roberts, defending Andrews, said he is in a "very different category" to the other two defendants as he became involved in supplying cannabis to fund a personal addiction to cocaine at the time.

Mr Roberts said he has since found full-time employment, expressed remorse and distanced himself from these type of people.

Judge Stephen Hopkins QC said cocaine can cause serious mental health issues and added: "People like you, Bird, and you, Creighton, help perpetuate that type of addiction."

Creighton was sentenced to 11 years in jail and Bird to six-and-a-half years.

Andrews was sentenced to 16 months in jail, suspended for two years.

He was ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work in the next 12 months.