A NEWPORT choir got the chance to perform with an award-winning band.

Allegra Ladies Choir performed with Blake – who had a successful Christmas single release with Dame Shirley Bassey, The Christmas song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire) - in Solihull, in the West Midlands, on Friday last week.

The choir’s social media manager Angela Hiscocks said they had a “really good” evening.

She added: “We joined the band for four songs and we also had the chance to sing a song from our repertoire – Joyful, joyful from Sister Act.”

Ms Hiscocks, from the St Julian’s area of the city, said the choir first sang with Blake back in 2015.

The choir member said the performance benefited the choir as they had to rehearse and learn quickly.

“It is also good to be exposed to large audiences – on Friday, we performed in front of a full theatre, in front of around 200 people,” she added.

Allegra Ladies Choir performed with John Owen-Jones last June and, also last year, they sang before a Women’s Six Nations game.

The choir, which was set up six years ago, has around 50 members of varying ages from 18 through to 80. They rehearse at Llanwern High School on Wednesday from 7.15pm.

Information for anyone wanting to join the choir or book them to perform can be found on the website allegraladieschoir.co.uk