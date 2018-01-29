FOOTBALL fans have been reliving an unforgettable weekend which saw their team compete for one of the biggest prizes in football.

As Newport County AFC fans look forward to a rematch in Wembley, they can look back on their epic game against Tottenham Hotspur, which ended in a draw.

Eight-year-old Charlie Donovan, a member of the Newport County AFC Academy, was at the game and able to get photographs with all of the players including Tottenham Hotspur and England player Harry Kane.

His mum Nikki Donovan said “It was amazing. The atmosphere and crowds at the game were the best. We managed to get all the players photos and autographs.

" My son is one happy boy.

Taylor-Jacob Hando, 11, Morgan Hando, 14, and their mum Jennifer Wareham were in the director’s box where they met legendary footballer and new Wales national team manager Ryan Giggs.

Mrs Wareham’s original ticket, which her husband Julian Hando queued for four hours to get, was donated to a man from Newport who desperately wanted to go to the match.

and put out an appeal through Jason Mohammad’s BBC Radio Wales show.

The ticket was bought by Ponthir Suzuki to donate to the man and as a result Mrs Wareham was left with no ticket.

Her father-in-law, honorary president of Newport County AFC David Hando, heard about her kind act and invited her to the director’s box.

Mrs Wareham said: “It was amazing. Ryan was lovely he was happy to pose with people for photos, nothing was an inconvenience.

"He seemed to enjoy the game and he was like any other supporter there. I think he was supporting County.”

As we reported last week, Jason Bond was first in line to buy tickets to the clash against the Premier League side after he waited all night outside Rodney Parade in his camper van with his friends.

His 13-year-old son Charlie made it to the game despite being sick the night before and got a photo with mascot Spytty the Dog.

Mr Bond said: “It was brilliant and the atmosphere in the ground was amazing.

"When they blew the final whistle I look at Charlie and said ‘Are we going to Wembley?’ His reply was ‘Are you camping for tickets?’”

“I told him that there are a lot of tickets this time so I think I should be okay.”

Another fan watching the action was from was Newport County USA.

He said: “I was watching from San Francisco. How I wish I could have been there.”