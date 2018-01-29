COMMUNITY figures gathered on Saturday at an exhibition held by a Newport Muslim group.

To the mark the start of 2018, the Newport branch of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association (AMA) held a reception to promote awareness work being done in the community.

The event, held at the Mission to Seafarers venue near Newport Transporter Bridge, involved talks by community figures and exhibitions.

Guests included the Mayor of Newport, cllr David Fouweather, ex-Gwent High Sheriff, Andrew Tuggey and Gwent Police Superintendent, Ian Roberts.

Secretary of external affairs for the AMA Newport Chapter, Saleh Baqi, said the event was about meeting friends and colleagues and promoting “community cohesion”.

This includes tackling negative perceptions towards Islam and encouraging others to donate to charities such as St David’s Hospice, British Heart Foundation and the Royal British Legion.

The group’s message “love for all hatred for none” is at the core of everything the AMA does, Mr Baqi added, with a long term aim of “making this society a better place”.

Gwent Police Superintendent, Ian Roberts, posting on Twitter, said: “Honoured to be invited to the @AhmadiyyaWales celebration today.

"I met some very kind people doing great work for charity and for our communities.”

For more information, visit www.loveforallhatredfornone.org or search for @AhmadiyyaWales on Twitter.