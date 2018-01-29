THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has reached a new milestone of 2,000 members.

The Facebook group was created in March last year as a place for people to share photos and get tips and advice from experts, talk to fellow photographers and enter competitions.

The club is an online Facebook group for photographers to share photographs taken in the Gwent area.

Photos can be of anything from scenic pictures, to weather shots, sports and community event snaps, or wildlife images.

There has been huge interest in the group since its launch and there is currently an exhibition of 60 photographs taken by members at the Riverfront in Newport.

You can request to join the Facebook group at bit.ly/SouthWales ArgusCameraClub or search South Wales Argus Camera Club on Facebook.