“THEY say the sea is cold, but the sea contains the hottest blood of all...”

I wonder what D. H. Lawrence would have made of Sir David Attenborough’s Blue Planet, with its haunting footage of the tragic effects of plastic on our marine life.

In the light of Iceland’s pledge to eliminate plastic packaging from its supermarket brands by the early 2020s, the Welsh Government must look at ways it can help food retailers move away from the use of plastics in everyday items such as disposable cups and straws.

In the same way that the hole in the Earth’s ozone layer was finally dealt with by global cooperation in the late 1980s, we need to act - and fast - if we are to limit and reverse the damage.

It’s not just marine life that is threatened by pollution. Freshwater species are also finding the going increasingly tough.

With aquatic pollution moving up the agenda, I was delighted to be confirmed as the Assembly’s new species champion for the freshwater pearl mussel.

This unique mussel may not be the talk of pubs and clubs across the county, but it has a special connection with Monmouthshire, the River Wye being one of its last remaining habitats.

It’s one of the most critically endangered species in the world, and desperately needs our help.

Of course, as we consider the challenges ahead in 2018, I’m acutely aware that people are in need of help too, particularly young people trying to get on the property ladder.

Many young people born and bred in our towns and villages currently find it impossible to afford a home locally, and so are forced to move away.

I was pleased to see Monmouthshire Housing’s commitment to dealing with this problem during a recent visit to their headquarters at Mamhilad.

The team at the Monmouthshire Housing Association provide much more than just a roof over people’s heads. They also provide all-round care for their tenants including innovative programmes such as Dads Can, a lottery-funded project to support fathers and father-figures across Newport and Monmouthshire.

Developments such as the new affordable housing scheme on the site of the old St Cadoc’s flats in Raglan show what can be achieved when there is the vision and willpower to get things done.

It is all greatly appreciated by those living in - and hoping to continue living in - this beautiful corner of our world.