PLANS to lower the voting age in council elections in Wales to 16 have been met with scepticism from Argus readers.

The proposals announced by Blaenau Gwent AM Alun Davies on Sunday are part of planned revamp of local government elections in Wales.

But the idea was met with an overwhelmingly negative response on the Argus' Facebook page.

Maria Jones said: "At 16 I was more interested in going out and having fun, politics meant nothing to me and most 16-year-olds I know, which is quite a lot, are not interested either."

Romana Chowdhury said: "A lot of people that age don't even have a good education level, so how can they understand what they are actually voting for or the difference it will make?"

And Andrew Watson said: "It will make it all too easy for the politicians to influence those who do not have previous experience of voting and without knowing the history of politics."

But the idea was not without its supporters.

Karen Parry said: "I think as soon as they are working they get a say in their government. Why not?"

Abbie Pond said: "A lot of young people are interested in politics these days, and far more knowledgeable about a wide variety of issues than my teenage generation were in the 80s. The policies that have been slapped on our country the last eight years are disproportionately affecting the young."

And David Reardon said: "Let's be fair, us oldies have made a right pig's ear of their future."