THE NHS is busy all year round - but winter, for all the special planning and preparation that goes into it, continues to present a challenge like no other.

Every year in Wales, several millions of pounds are spent on plans designed to enable the health service to cope with the increased levels of illness the season brings.

Increasingly these are multi-agency plans, involving councils and the charitable and voluntary sector to try to ensure sufficient support for patients, in primary care, hospitals, the community, and care settings.

Local and national headlines during January reveal that the predicted winter surge in demand has come to pass - but plans have been tested to the limit and beyond by the added factor of flu.

Currently classed as being at ‘high intensity’ based on GP consultations for flu-like illness, the flu season is the worst since 2010/11.

A key aspect of NHS winter plans is predicting when levels of demand will peak, and preparing for them in terms of issues such as staffing emergency units.

Nick Wood, chief operating officer at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, told board members that for the majority of the winter, forecast increases in demand have happened. But significant numbers of attendances due to flu-like illness “have added a level of demand very, very difficult to predict.”

“There have been some very challenging days and weeks, and not only in hospitals. There has been a significant increase in volumes of patients going through primary care,” said Mr Wood.

The flu season is peaking now, rather than early in January, as the 2010/11 season did, which is also making for a relatively long winter period for the NHS.

But there is evidence that winter planning is having an effect in enabling the NHS in Gwent to cope with demand, even though this has been unprecedented at times.

“Whilst it has been a difficult winter, our level of resilience to manage it has been better than last year,” said Mr Wood.

“We've been much quicker than last year at bringing our system back to equilibrium after peak periods of demand.

“We've opened additional capacity in a planned and phased way. More than 100 beds have opened across the health board.”

He stressed that the winter plan is a multi-agency effort, the health board working with councils to put support in place to enable people to leave hospital when well enough, and to avoid going into hospital in the first place where appropriate.

“We’ve worked together to move patients through the system efficiently, so we didn’t have a high number of delayed transfers of care though Christmas and the New Year,” said Mr Wood.

“We had lower numbers than last year, but we’ve seen real challenges more recently, and the situation has deteriorated in the last couple of weeks.”

This has impacted on acute bed availability, and escalation levels have on several occasions reached the highest level - four - on an NHS Wales scale indicating the pressure services are under at any given time. Currently, the level is at three (amber high, severe pressure).

Nevill Hall Hospital, like the Royal Gwent, endured a difficult New Year but has been at escalation level one or two for much of the past two weeks, with just a handful of patients waiting more than 12 hours to be seen in A&E.

Mr Wood said Gwent experienced the highest level of ‘red one’ ambulance calls - incidents deemed the most serious, and immediately life threatening - anywhere in Wales for three weeks, “more than we have ever had in New Year week and the first two weeks of January”.

This, and a big increase in GP referrals into the Royal Gwent Hospital the week after New Year - up 16 per cent on last year - added to difficulties in predicting demand.

“The emergency department became very congested at times, but these periods have been shortened due to the plans,” said Mr Wood.

Despite occasions when ambulances have been waiting outside the Royal Gwent, Mr Wood said the health board has worked with the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust to ensure emergency vehicles have been on the road.

“There has not been a time when there has not been a vehicle available quickly to respond to a red call,” said Mr Wood.

“Performance on ‘red one’ calls has been maintained in Gwent. Performance on four-hour waits in A&E has been better than last year, and performance on 12-hour waits has considerably improved.”

Another key weapon in the winter pressures battle has been a focus on discharge planning and patient flow through the system.

Among a range of measures, the health board has invested in a team of discharge co-ordinators - featured in the Argus earlier this month - who begin to plan patient’s discharges from hospital from the moment they are admitted.

Discharge levels from acute beds are up 20 per cent on last year, a key improvement in a winter with such high demand.

Another important facet of the winter plan has been a scheduled reduction in routine operations in the early weeks of 2018. This has not prevented the cancellation of some operations at short notice, but has left less of a winter backlog to deal with in February and March.

“We said we would do less elective procedures, and we cancelled less patients in the first 10 days of January, 110 compared to 196 last year,” said Mr Wood.

“Patients will be rebooked for the next eight-10 weeks, and we are now back to full capacity.”

Flu continues to impact on Wales' health and social care sectors, with 37 outbreaks of flu and respiratory illnesses reported in care homes and hospitals this winter, says Public Health Wales (PHW), including 12 provisionally reported in the past week.

PHW is warning that flu can spread easily, especially in places like care homes and hospitals, where residents, patients and staff are often very vulnerable to the virus and its complications.

It is warning too, that stocks of flu vaccine are currently limited, and is advising as yet unprotected people in ‘at risk’ groups to contact their GP surgery or local pharmacy as soon as possible.

In the week to January 22, the latest for which figures are available, the consultation rate at GP surgeries for flu-like illnesses was 74.7 per 100,000 practice population.

This was up from 65 per 100,000 the previous week, and 36 per 100,000 two weeks previously, and is classed as ‘high intensity’.

Dr Sarah Aitken, director of public health at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said that cases are expected to peak “fairly soon”.

But she warned that, with different strains circulating, “there may be a second peak later”, and that the flu season “will go on for quite a period of time yet.”

Dealing with winter pressures has been “extraordinarily difficult” for NHS staff in Gwent, according to health board chairman Ann Lloyd.

She praised the “sterling work” being done at the Royal Gwent and Nevill Hall Hospitals, at other sites and GP surgeries, and in the community, adding: “The calmness of staff under duress is remarkable.”

“The confidence this is giving patients is really good. I know staff have had, and continue to have, a really torrid time, and they deserve a major ‘thank you’.”