A PEDESTRIAN remains in a critical condition following a crash on a roundabout.

The crash happened on the Pont Ebbw Roundabout, Newport on Friday, January 26 at 4.25pm. A car hit a pedestrian causing serious injuries.

The pedestrian was then taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital to be treated and remains in a critical condition.

If you have any information on the incident, call 101 quoting log number 379 of 26/01/18.