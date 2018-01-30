JUDGES have praised the high standard of entries into this year's South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards.

A team of judges met yesterday at the South Wales Argus offices in Newport to select the finalists in each categories from the the nominations received.

The judges were Karen Welsh from Western Power Distribution, South Wales Argus editor Nicole Garnon, Cath Parsons from the South Wales Argus, Laura Lloyd-Lewis from Coleg Gwent, Jamie James from the University of South Wales, multimedia reporter Angharad Williams and managing director of the South Wales Argus Hussain Bayoomi.

The awards recognise the extraordinary commitment and dedication that staff bring to the sector.

Ms Garnon said: "We were impressed by the high quality of the nominations in this year's awards.

"It was a very difficult decision to choose the finalists and there was quite a bit of discussion among the judges.

"I look forward to meeting the finalists at our awards event in March."

A full list of the finalists will be published in tomorrow's edition.

The awards are being held in partnership with the University of South Wales and Roy Noble will host the awards event on March 8 at Chepstow Racecourse.